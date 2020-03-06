Maha: Man held for extortion, three co-accused absconding

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from the owner of a charitable dispensary in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. The police on Wednesday arrested Irfan Fazlu Rehman Khan, while three other accused in the case are absconding, an official said.

The accused had allegedly been demanding money from Vadiuzzman Khan, who runs a charitable dispensary at Gulzar Nagar in Bhiwandi, he said. The extortion threats started in April, 2018 when the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from him and threatened to demolish the dispensary if he failed to pay up, the official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused demanded money from him on several occasions since January this year and fed up of the harassment, he lodged a complaint, he said. The police laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the accused while accepting Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Shanti Nagar police station, he said. The hunt is on for the other accused Tanvir Dabar, Imtiaz Jekhu and Shaf Momin, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.