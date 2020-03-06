Bimal Julka appointed CIC

Information Commissioner Bimal Julka was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Julka as the CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said. The transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief after Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11 and is at a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against the sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC)

There is a vacancy of five more information commissioners at the commission after Julka's appointment as the CIC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

