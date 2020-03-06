4 of family dead after roof of house collapses in Amritsar

Four members of a family, including two infants, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rains in Mule Chak village here on Friday, police said. The house was said to be in a dilapidated state, they added.

Ajay Kumar, his wife and twin six-month-old children died following the incident. However, their 7-year-old daughter escaped with minor injuries, police further said..

