Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice Prez Naidu pitches for greater representation of women in legislatures

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:47 IST
Vice Prez Naidu pitches for greater representation of women in legislatures
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo) Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday pitched for greater representation of women in Parliament and state legislatures. Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Naidu lamented that gender equality and women safety remained elusive despite women achieving the remarkable feat, and advocated for a change in the mindset of the society, supplemented by educational and employment avenues for women.

"Women should be provided with enough opportunities to serve as legislators in the state legislatures and Parliament. They also need to be included and consulted in every forum for policy formulation and implementation," Naidu said in Rajya Sabha.

Naidu emphasized that the founding fathers had enshrined in the Constitution the ideas of gender equality and women empowerment as fundamental to achieving equal rights and dignity for all. As soon as the House assembled for the day, Naidu said greater participation of women in legislatures will ensure outcomes that are sensitive to their needs and provide ample opportunities for them to prosper and contribute to nation-building.

"Today, despite women registering remarkable progress on all fronts, gender equality and women safety still remain elusive. Crime against women is on the rise, the panacea for which lies not only in increasing the quality of policing and tweaking the criminal justice system but also challenging the deep-seated mindset prevalent in our society," he said. Change in the mindset of the society needs to be supplemented by better healthcare, educational and employment avenues for women, he added.

Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, said women in the country have come a long way to make their presence felt at national and international levels. "From being an affectionate and caring mother to a fighter jet pilot; from heading an MNC to scaling insurmountable mountain peaks, women can be seen challenging the prevalent prejudices and stereotypes and successfully overcoming them," he said.

Underlining that women have excelled be it politics, poetry, sports or business, Naidu said, "It is our duty to keep up this momentum and continue building upon the progress achieved by women." Placing on record the appreciation of the services rendered by women including citizens and parliamentarians, Naidu said India has had a rich and vibrant history of honoring, respecting and celebrating women and acknowledging their invaluable contribution. He said India's philosophical discourses have been enriched by the works of women sages like Lopamudra, Gargi and Maitreyi.

Terming International Women's Day as a day to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and honor their resolute determination and incessant efforts to achieve equality, justice, and economic development, he said it is a day to reflect upon and ponder over the progress and the impediments that lie in the path of women empowerment. He also quoted UN theme for Women's Day "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights" and said it is aligned with UN Women's new multi-generational campaign, 'Generation Equality', which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted in 1995 at the fourth world conference.

It envisages equal pay; equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work; an end to sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women and girls, customized health care services; equal participation in the political arena; and decision-making in all areas of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank shares plummet 85 pc; mcap drops by Rs 5,432 cr

Shares of Yes Bank came under massive selling pressure as the session progressed on Friday and plunged nearly 85 percent after the cash-strapped lender was placed under a 30-day moratorium. On the BSE, the scrip sank 84.93 percent to Rs 5.5...

Attack on ceremony in Afghan captial; political leader Abdullah unharmed - spokesman

An attack took place at a ceremony in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said. The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket...

Air India disinvestment process going on extremely well: Puri

The disinvestment process for Air India is going on extremely well, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. On January 27, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum PIM for Air India disinvestment....

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 149 p.m.Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards IIFA and the Lotus Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020