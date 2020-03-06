Left Menu
Madurai woman creates home-made cotton sanitary napkins for underprivileged

  • ANI
  • |
  • Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:38 IST
T Kannama, a 42-year-old woman from Madurai (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

T Kannama, a 42-year-old woman from Madurai, has started a business of producing biodegradable sanitary napkins to promote healthier menstrual hygiene among underprivileged women. According to Kannama, the pad created by her lasts for four-six hours at a stretch. Interestingly, she uses neem, aloe vera and triphala powder- ingredients that contain antibacterial properties and can easily absorb odour.

"I wanted to produce sanitary napkins that do not cause health problems. This is 100 per cent pure cotton napkin made using surgical cotton and fig cotton. No chemicals are used," she told ANI. She said nature-friendly sanitary napkins are as important as food and water for a woman.

"I was interested in knowing about herbs. As my interest grew, I researched about it and thought to do something on menstrual hygiene. I started creating awareness in school among students about menstrual hygiene and learned how girl students are struggling as they use cloth. Some did not even attend school during their period days as they could not afford regular pads," Kannama said. After taking feedback from underprivileged women, Kannama started the business of making affordable home-made pads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

