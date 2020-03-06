Left Menu
Coronavirus: Human Rights panel directs T'gana govt to file report

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:58 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to file a comprehensive report before it on the precautionary and awareness measures being taken up in the state over the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Commission also scheduled an awareness to meet with all the medical heads of the Telangana state and medical superintendents of government hospitals in the city on March 7 in its premises to bring awareness among the public.

The Commission on Thursday took cognizance on its own about the coronavirus in view of its sensitivity with regard to the panic situation prevailing among the public as reported regularly in media. It directed the Telangana Chief Secretary to file the comprehensive report as to the treatment being provided to the coronavirus infected patient, precautionary measures being taken by the government and awareness measures taken to eradicate panic situation prevailing among the public in the state.

All the District Collectors of Telangana were also directed to report to the Commission about the precautionary and awareness measures being taken at the district level. The Commission posted the matter to March 19 for reports.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday said samples of two borderline cases from the State tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19). The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further confirmation.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when 24-year old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

