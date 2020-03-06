Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 killed as SUV collides with car in Karnataka's Tumakuru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:57 IST
13 killed as SUV collides with car in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Thirteen people, including five women and two children, were killed and five critically injured in a road accident in Karnataka early Friday, police said. The mishap occurred when an SUV collided with a car that had crashed against a road divider at Amruthur near Kunigal in Tumakuru district, police added.

Twelve of them died on the spot and a childsuccumbed in a hospital, police said adding they included a four-member family -- man, wife and their two children. Four critically-injured persons were hospitalised.

Among the dead, 10 were from Tamil Nadu and three from Bengaluru. All of them were pilgrims. "Thirteen persons (ten in the SUV and three in the car) have died. The incident occurred past midnight. A car crashed against the road divider and another car collided with it," Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) K Vamsi Krishna told PTI.

"While the people in the SUV were returning from thetemple town of Dhramasthala (in Dakshina Kannada district), the four people in the car were on the way to Dharmasthala," Vamsi Krishna said. Police personnel had to struggle to pull the bodies out from the mangled vehicles.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, condoling the deaths, said the 10 victims, hailing from Chikkanappalli village in Krishnagiri district were returning home when the mishap occurred after a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala. Five women, three men and two children were killed in the accident.

Palaniswami said he has ordered authorities to send a team of officials including police officers to Karnataka to help identify and hand over the bodies to kin of the victims and facilitate quality treatment to the injured. "I have ordered a solatium of Rs one lakh to the families of each of the dead and Rs 50,000 to grievously injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," he said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Minister holds review meeting with states on coronavirus

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today held a review meeting with states over preparedness for coronavirus. In the meeting, he stressed on the importance of keeping the testing and quarantine facilities, isolation wards and labs in ac...

Sanctions-hit Iran struggles to make cancer drugs

A lab-coated technician leans over a bioreactor at an Iranian pharmaceutical plant producing cancer drugs -- a tall order since equipment imports fell victim to US sanctions. A huge corridor bathed in artificial light and smelling of disinf...

Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship - state TV

Egypts health ministry said it registered 12 people carrying the coronavirus on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Aswan from Luxor, state television reported on Friday.The country had until now diagnosed three people with t...

Solskjaer frustrated over scheduling ahead of Manchester derby

London, Mar 6 AFP Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his frustration over how Manchester Uniteds preparations for their derby against Manchester City have been impeded by the scheduling of their midweek FA Cup tie. United cruised through to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020