Govt to truncate 'Wings India 2020' amid coronavirus outbreak

The government on Friday said a truncated version of the civil aviation show 'Wings India 2020' will be held in Hyderabad later this month, amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. The flagship event is jointly organised by the civil aviation ministry and industry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). It is scheduled to be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 12 to 15.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said a truncated 'Wings India 2020' would be organised. There would be video conferences and large gatherings of public would be curtailed at the event, he added.

A ministry official said many one-to-one meetings would also be organised..

