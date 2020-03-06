Govt to pay compensation to farmers for crop damage: Minister

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh on Friday announced in the state Assembly that compensation would be paid to farmers whose potato crop was damaged in recent hailstorms. Replying to demands for grants of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Co-operative departments the minister made the announcement when Congress MLA Ramchandra Singh raised the issue in the House.

"Hailstorms in a dozen districts spoiled potato crop. After assessment farmers will be compensated," the minister said.

Asserting that the Hemant Soren government has begun a constructive effort to address the promises made to the people in phase-wise, Patralekh highlighted how the introduction of "short term agriculture loan relief yojana", underlining Rs 2,000 crore for 2020-21 fiscal, would benefit the farmers of the state. He said that another Rs 200 crore underlined under the "Paddy production & market accessibility" and Rs 100 crore in the form of "Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana" for 2020-21 would benefit the farmers.

JVM-P MLAs Pradip Yadav, Bandhu Tirkey, JMM MLA Baidyanath Ram, Independent MLA Saryu Roy participated in the debate after CPI (ML-Liberation) Vinod Kumar Singh moved a cut motion on the demand for grants. Singh, however, withdrew the motion after Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked him whether he would withdraw his motion before the House passed the demands for grants for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Co-operative departments.

PTI PVR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.