OPEC, non-OPEC fail to agree existing cuts roll-over - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:25 IST
OPEC, non-OPEC fail to agree existing cuts roll-over - sources

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have failed to agree a roll over of existing output cuts, two OPEC sources told Reuters.

Previously sources said OPEC and non-OPEC had failed to agree on additional cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Oil prices extended losses on the news to trade down more than 6%.

