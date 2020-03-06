OPEC, non-OPEC fail to agree existing cuts roll-over - sources

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have failed to agree a roll over of existing output cuts, two OPEC sources told Reuters.

Previously sources said OPEC and non-OPEC had failed to agree on additional cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Oil prices extended losses on the news to trade down more than 6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

