Arunachal Pradesh Police interrogates Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

  • PTI
  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:00 IST
The crime branch sleuths of Arunachal Pradesh Police have been interrogating Sharjeel Imam, a JNU research scholar arrested on sedition charges in January, a senior police officer informed here on Friday. The police had on January 26 registered a case at crime branch police station here in connection with a video footage where Imam was purportedly heard instigating people to cut-off Assam and the northeastern states from India by blocking rail and road connections.

Imam was brought to the state capital on Thursday and the crime branch has been interrogating him since then, DIG (Crime) V J Chandran said. During preliminary interrogation, he admitted that he had made the speech that is circulating on social media, the DIG said.

Imam came into limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, and was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and Aligarh. A case had been registered against him on sedition and other charges on January 26 in this regard.

Besides Itanagar police, sleuths in Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya have also lodged FIRs against him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

