'Mumbai Bagh' protesters allege manhandling by cops, block

Women protesting against the CAA and NRC at 'Mumbai Bagh' in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Friday accused the police of manhandling them. The protesters claimed the police had objected to a temporary shade put up by them at the protest site, though officials denied allegations of manhandling.

Demanding action against the senior inspector and other personnel of Nagpada police station, residents blocked internal roads in the area for over four hours since afternoon till it was cleared around 8:30pm, officials said. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at Morland Road in Nagpada, where where hundreds of women have been sitting in protest since January 26 against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

A tarpaulin shade was put up to protect people from the sun but police deployed at the site took objection and tried to remove the shade, and this led to an argument in which some protesters were manhandled, one of the protesters alleged. The police, however, denied the allegation, saying they had examined video footage from the site, adding that the incident had not been confirmed as yet.

After the incident, Nagpada and Madanpura residents assembled at 'Mumbai Bagh' demanding action against concerned police officials. A delegation of protesters met Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) Viresh Prabhu and seeking action.

Some people called for a bandh (shutdown) after Friday prayers but were dissuaded by senior police officials. A senior official said an inquiry had been initiated and added that the Nagpada senior inspector will be kept away from the inquiry as the charge is against her..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.