Road Rage: Ex-serviceman arrested for firing at man in Hauz Khas

A 43-year-old ex-serviceman was arrested for allegedly firing at a person in Hauz Khas area during a road rage incident, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Virpal Singh Yadav, a resident of Meerut, they said. On Monday, Himanshu (19), a resident of Shahpur Jat, Hauz Khas, along with his three cousins, was going to Rohini to attend a marriage. In Andrews Ganj, their car was hit by a motorcycle, leading to a fight with Yadav who was on the motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Yadav whipped out a gun and opened fire at Himanshu and fled away. The bullet hit Himanshu's right ankle and he was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre; he was discharged after treatment, Thakur said. "During investigation, the motorcycle was found registered in Uttar Pradesh. Police raided several places and arrested Yadav from Meerut," the DCP said.

The bike and the weapon of offence, along with five live cartridges, were recovered from his possession, he added..

