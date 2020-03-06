Man shot dead by suspected militants in J-K's Tral town

Suspected militants on Friday shot dead a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. Shabir Ahmad Bhat (32), a resident of south Kashmir's Tral town, was shot at and injured around 7:30 pm, a police official said.

He said Bhat was shifted to the Tral hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Reportedly, the deceased was running a business of sale and purchase of new and old vehicles, the official said..

