Militants lob grenade at police checkpoint in downtown Srinagar
Militants lobbed a grenade at a police checkpoint near Maharaj Gunj Zaina Kadal Police Station in downtown Srinagar on Friday.
As a result of the attack, one civilian was injured.
A searched operation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)
