Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 men clicking photos of RSS headquarters detained, let off

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:11 IST
2 men clicking photos of RSS headquarters detained, let off

Two youth from Bengaluru were detained for clicking photographs of the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and then let off after their antecedents were verified, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night and one of the two men was a journalism student, Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Mankikar said.

"They had gone to Chhattisgarh to attend a film festival and then went to Odisha before returning to Raipur. They missed their Bengaluru train from Raipur, and arrived in Nagpur," the official said.

The two clicked photographs of the RSS headquarters and were taken to Kotwali police station by security personnel stationed there, he added. "We did not find anything suspicious and allowed both to leave," Mankikar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Dalits, Sikhs not supporting BJP in Delhi polls caused defeat, says party's internal assessment

Several BJP candidates who lost in the Delhi Assembly polls in February, in an internal assessment meeting on Friday discussed that the Dalit and Sikh communities did not support the party which was one of the reasons behind its massive def...

White Sox ink Moncada to $70M deal

Third baseman Yoan Moncada became the latest member of the Chicago White Sox youth movement to sign a long-term extension. Moncada signed a five-year, 70 million extension on Friday that includes a 25 million sixth-year club option. The dea...

Vikas Krishan thrashes Mamataly, advances to quarter-finals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan displayed a brilliant performance as he began his campaign at the AsianOceanian Olympic Qualifiers with a 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstans Nursultan Mamataly here on Friday. With this victory, Krishan has advanced ...

Lebanon moves to stem spiralling unofficial exchange rate

Lebanons central bank on Friday sought to rein in exchange rates and enforce a cap on the local currency in the parallel market to contain its unofficial devaluation. Central bank chief Riad Salameh asked, all exchange offices, under pain o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020