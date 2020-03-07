Guatemalan national intercepted at Bengaluru airport egests 150 cocaine capsules

Customs officials intercepted a Guatemalan national at Kempegowda International Airport here on March 2 and recovered cocaine. The accused confessed that she had swallowed 150 cocaine capsules and concealed a tube-like structure in her vagina.

The passenger egested the total 1.385 kg of cocaine (150 cocaine capsules) over a period of two days, under medical supervision. She has been arrested. Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

