11 dead, 4 injured in car-tractor collision on NH-28 in Bihar

At least 11 people died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a tractor here on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur, police said on Saturday. The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)

