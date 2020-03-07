3 of family, including 5-yr-old girl, killed as house catches fire in Srinagar

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were charred to death when their house caught fire in the Khanyar locality here, police said on Saturday. A fire broke out in a house at Sheeshgari Mohalla in Khanyar on Friday night, a police official said.

The wooden house belonging to Javaid Ahmad Hakak was gutted in the fire, he added. Three members of the family -- Hakak, his wife Sobia and their five-year-old daughter Hafsa -- were killed in the incident, the official said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electric short-circuit, he added. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.