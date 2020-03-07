Barring Italian couple, all suspected coronavirus cases show negative test results in Rajasthan

Barring those of an Italian couple, all the samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, an official said. "The total number of samples tested so far is 282. Of those, 280 have tested negative and two positive (of the Italian couple)," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said on Friday.

He said no sample was pending as of now. The couple is admitted to the SMS hospital here.

Singh said the department was put on alert and all measures were taken to handle the situation. After the confirmation of coronavirus in the elderly Italian couple, who was part of a group of tourists that visited Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur from February 21 to 28, samples of those who came in contact with them were taken. These samples tested negative at the laboratory of SMS Medical College..

