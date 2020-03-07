ASI arrested after video showing him accepting bribe goes viral in J&K

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was arrested on Saturday after a video purportedly showing him demanding and accepting bribe inside a police station in Kishtwar district went viral on social media. ASI Abdul Subhan, posted at Kishtwar police station, has also been placed under suspension and a department inquiry has been initiated against him, a police spokesman said.

The officer was caught on camera demanding and accepting the bribe from some persons within the station premises on Friday. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the spokesman said a case under Section 161 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the erring officer at the Kishtwar police station and an investigation is underway.

"He has been formally arrested in the case. He has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against him," he further said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

