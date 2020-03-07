Left Menu
Tales of Hindu-Muslim amity say not all is lost in northeast Delhi

As murderous mobs rampaged through the streets of northeast Delhi last week, setting homes on fire and unleashing chilling brutality, many residents rose above the communal divide, with some ensuring safety of homes of their neighbours who were forced to flee and others offering them refuge in their homes. The narrow lanes of Shiv Vihar, one of the worst-affected areas, tell scores of such tales of amity.

In phase 7, a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood, the two-storey house of Mohsin Khan (35) stands intact between a burnt car and a row of charred houses. His house was spared because Meenakshi (47), his neighbourhood 'auntyji', told a group of attackers that it was her sister's.

"Had it not been for 'auntyji', my house too would have been burnt down like the rest of the Muslim houses in the area," Khan told PTI. After the first round of violence, security personnel evacuated all Muslims in the area on the intervening night of February 25 and 26.

On the afternoon of February 26, Meenakshi recalled, the rioters returned to ravage the Muslim houses, ransacking them before setting them on fire by blasting cooking gas cylinders. "When they approached his (Khan's) house, I shouted that it was a Hindu's house. I told them it was my sister's place. I had to do whatever I could. How could I not?" she said.

The tale of Omkar (62) and Mohammad Gayur (45), who have lived opposite each other for nearly 25 years now, is similar. Omkar opened his home to his Muslim neighbours when the violence was at its peak. He took in at least 35 people, including Gayur and his family, when they had nowhere left to go.

Gayur's house was burnt down by a mob. Three motorcycles on the ground floor were set afire and cooking gas cylinders blasted on the floor above, causing the roof of two of the three rooms in the house to collapse. "We have been visiting each other's homes for over two decades. We eat together, we drink together. How can we forget all of that suddenly in one night?" Omkar said, showing the damage in Gayur's house.

Despite losing everything in the violence, Saimur Khan (42) and Musa (38) say they don't feel any animosity towards their neighbours. "We have been living together in perfect harmony for years. They are our friends. They would never harm us. Those who took away everything from us were outsiders," said Nafis, who claims he incurred losses worth over Rs 12 lakh.

He lived in a three-storey house in lane no. 12 with his family of 15. The house, which also housed his car seat cover warehouse, was burnt down. Cash and jewellery were looted by the rioters. Musa, whose one-room house has been reduced to ashes, said, "I am not angry at my neighbours. They were not the ones who attacked us." "There isn't one neighbour I have who doesn't greet me with a smile every time I pass by. There hasn't been an Eid when they were not here for sheera, and there hasn't been a Diwali when I was not invited for festivities," he said..

