Coronavirus: Delhi gurudwara committee to distribute masks free of cost

In view of coronavirus, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will distribute protective masks free of cost as a precautionary measure, its chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday

The masks will be distributed through gurudwaras in the city managed by the DSGMC, he said. The committee will initially distribute 10,000 masks in the national capital, Sirsa said, adding that the move has come in view of the rising demand and price of masks. Several people are unable to get masks, he said. Sirsa said all the gurudwaras have also been asked to "take proactive steps to regularly clean and sanitise their premises to prevent any respiratory illnesses"

The DSGMC will also promote frequent hand washing with soap among the visitors of gurudwaras, he said.

