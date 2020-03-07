Telagana Health Minister reviews arrangements for coronavirus

at govt hospital (Eds: Updating with details) Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI): Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Saturday asked district health officials to be ready with concrete plan of action to handle the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) and if required, send suspected cases to Hyderabad for further examination. Rajender, whoconducted a video conference on COVID- 19with district medical and health officials said the state machinery is fully geared up to tackle the situation.

Rapid response teams should be ready in each district and awareness among public, particularly in maintaining proper hygiene should be created, he said adding district officials should be ready with concrete plan of action to handle the situation and if required, send suspected cases to Hyderabad for further examination. "Only one positive case of COVID-19has been identified in Telangana so far and people need not panic.

There is no impact of coronavirus in Telangana but if anyone coming from foreign countries are found to be having the symptoms, appropriate treatment is being provided after required tests," the minister said, according to an official release. Rajender said stern action would be taken against those selling masks at higher rates and any complaints in this regard can be lodged by dialing the helpline 104, adding people could also dial in case of any apprehensions.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday (March 2) when a 24-year old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. His condition is stated to stable and showing improvement.

Against the backdrop of various fears about how the virus spreads and high demand for masks in spite of repeated assurances by the government that there need not be any panic, Rajender on Friday visited the state-run Gandhi hospital here, where the person who tested positive for the virus and those with suspected symptoms are treated, and also interacted with the former (the virus-infected man). The state government has formed five committees to deal with prevention and other aspects of dealing with COVID- 19, official sources earlier said.

The government has already set up a 'command control centre' as part of measures to handle the coronavirus-related situation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.