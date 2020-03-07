Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank crisis: Queues at branches, ATMs in Thane, Palghar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:23 IST
Yes Bank crisis: Queues at branches, ATMs in Thane, Palghar

Large number of people assembled on Saturday outside Yes Bank branches and ATMs in Thane and Palghar districts to withdraw money. The Reserve Bank on Thursday superseded the board of Yes Bank and put a moratorium till April 3 during which customers are not allowed to withdraw more than Rs 50,000 from their account, even if one holds multiple accounts with the lender.

The RBI said the restrictions were imposed due to the ailing financial condition of Yes Bank which had failed to raise capital to keep itself going. On Saturday, queues of worried people, several of them senior citizens, were seen outside the bank's branches and ATMs in Dombivali, Kalyan, Palghar, Tarapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar and Vashi.

Several of these people claimed authorities and bank officials were not divulging information on the status of the lender, and this was increasing anxiety among depositors..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Protesters, police scuffle at Cyprus checkpoint closed over coronavirus

Greek Cypriot police fired pepper spray on Saturday when skirmishes broke out with protesters angry that a checkpoint on the ethnically split island was closed in what authorities have said was a precaution against coronavirus, witnesses sa...

Part of flyover near Gurugram's Pataudi collapses

A portion of a flyover at the Delhi-Jaipur rail line near Pataudi collapsed on Saturday. The flyover was inaugurated by the Haryana Public Wealth Department in September 2019 and collapsed just six months after its unveiling.No loss of life...

Veteran DMK leader Anbazhagan dead; thousands bid tearful

Dubbed as one of the tallest leaders of the Dravidian movement, veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan, a close confidant of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi died here on Saturday following a brief illness, the party said. Anbazhagan 97 was the...

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020