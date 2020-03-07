Italian couple tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Apart from those of an Italian couple, all the samples collected in Rajasthan have tested negative, said Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh on Saturday. "As many as 282 samples were collected of which 280 tested negative while two - that of an Italian couple - turned out to be positive," Singh said.

The Additional Chief Secretary also stated that no samples are pending as of now. "For the control of coronavirus, all the foreign nationals coming to the state will be screened by the teams of the Department of Medical and Health and if found suspicious, they will be kept in isolation ward and examined," a release quoted Singh as saying.

Instructions have also been given to suspend the use of biometric attendance of employees coming to offices. Singh has directed the officials of Railways, Transport and Roadways to conduct screening of all foreign tourists travelling in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary informed that a separate coronavirus dedicated ambulance has been arranged for transporting patients suspected of coronavirus to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur. "To create public awareness about coronavirus, information is being provided on the caller-tune of mobile phones operating in the state," Singh said. (ANI)

