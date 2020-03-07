Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Patnaik reviews coronavirus preparedness in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for combating coronavirus in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:29 IST
CM Patnaik reviews coronavirus preparedness in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for combating coronavirus in the state. Patnaik met senior officials of various departments and instructed them to take all precautionary measures against the virus.

"Chief Secretary and Collectors shall review the emerging situation on a daily basis at the State level and District level respectively. Committees constituted under their chairmanship shall be empowered to take all necessary decisions," said Patnaik, as per an official release. "Health and Family Welfare Department shall make emergency procurement of sufficient quantities of N95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) health care personnel. Buffer stocks of essential drugs and surgical masks shall be maintained to meet the requirement of nine months," he added.

Patnaik also said that all state hospitals must be asked to set up isolation facilities, besides, clinical protocols must be followed meticulously. "Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department shall conduct special Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti Meetings to spread awareness on COVID-2019. Panchayats to keep village surroundings clean, waste disposal management to be done properly," he added.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department's Surveillance Unit, IDSP, till March 6, 129 travellers who have returned from coronavirus affected countries after January 15 have been identified and quarantined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point

Cyprus riot police used pepper spray on Saturday to thwart Turkish Cypriot protesters trying to shove their way through a barricaded crossing point in the heart of the ethnically divided island nations capital. Several dozen protesters trie...

Almost 50% MPs did not attend Parl Standing Committee meetings on Demands for Grants

Almost 50 per cent Members of Parliament did not attend Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings on the Demands for Grants with over two dozen of them not attending a single meeting. According to sources, 57 per cent of TMC MPs, 36 pc of B...

Would love to see an Indian player in Premier League: Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer on Saturday said he would love to see an Indian player in the Premier League. Football is growing here and the infrastructure is gradually getting better, grassroots is where it starts. We would love to...

Maha: Cops raid sand mining site in guise of marriage party

A police team raided an illegal sand mining site in Bhandara district in Maharashtra after decorating their vehicles to pass off as a wedding procession, an official said on Saturday. The raid, carried out in Khatkheda Ghat in Paoni tehsil,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020