CM Patnaik reviews coronavirus preparedness in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for combating coronavirus in the state. Patnaik met senior officials of various departments and instructed them to take all precautionary measures against the virus.

"Chief Secretary and Collectors shall review the emerging situation on a daily basis at the State level and District level respectively. Committees constituted under their chairmanship shall be empowered to take all necessary decisions," said Patnaik, as per an official release. "Health and Family Welfare Department shall make emergency procurement of sufficient quantities of N95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) health care personnel. Buffer stocks of essential drugs and surgical masks shall be maintained to meet the requirement of nine months," he added.

Patnaik also said that all state hospitals must be asked to set up isolation facilities, besides, clinical protocols must be followed meticulously. "Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department shall conduct special Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti Meetings to spread awareness on COVID-2019. Panchayats to keep village surroundings clean, waste disposal management to be done properly," he added.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department's Surveillance Unit, IDSP, till March 6, 129 travellers who have returned from coronavirus affected countries after January 15 have been identified and quarantined. (ANI)

