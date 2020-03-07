Day 2 of Namaste Orchha focuses on promoting tourism, investment

On the second day of Namaste Orchha festival on Saturday, a discussion was held between the government officials and businessmen of the state to promote tourism and increase investment in the historic town. The three-day-long festival is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board at the Orchha palace to promote the state as a leading tourism destination.

"For any state or country, tourism plays a great role. It helps in boosting the economy and create job possibilities. Orchha is also a small hidden treasure, we will work on marketing, investment, and promotion of Orchha," Minister of Commercial Tax, Brinjender Singh Rathore told ANI. "It has everything, ponds, rivers, heritage sites, forest, wildlife and scenery. Tourists will have the best of their time and we will provide everything that's needed to promote Orchha as a great heritage site," he added.

Speaking on employment creation through tourism, he said, "We all know the status of employment in the country. There aren't enough jobs in the market. But with the great vision of our Chief Minister Kamal Nath, we will not let this happen in our state. With the enhancement of tourism in the state, more employment opportunities will be created." Several artists and businessmen of the state were presented at the Orchha business conclave. (ANI)

