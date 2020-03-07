No positive case of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka

No positive cases of COVID-19, novel coronavirus, have been reported till date in Karnataka.

"Till date, 789 persons have been identified for observation. Of them, 251 persons have completed 28 days of observation and 525 persons are continuing home quarantine. These include persons who have travelled to COVID-19 affected countries and contacts of COVID-19 positive cases," the release added.

Till date, 77,469 passengers have been screened at airports in Karnataka. 53,705 passengers have been screened at KIA Airport in Bengaluru. 23,764 passengers have been screened at Mangalore International airport. Also, 5,214 passengers have been screened at Mangalore and Karwar seaports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.