CPI(M) councillor of KMC joins Trinamool Congress

CPI(M) councillor Reita Choudhury joined the Trinamool Congress weeks ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. Choudhury, the councillor of ward number 41, joined the TMC on Saturday at Mayor Firhad Hakim's office.

Ward 41 comprises parts of the Jorasanko neighbourhood in north Kolkata. Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay handed over the TMC flag to Choudhury in presence of Hakim and welcomed her to the party.

Of the total 144 wards in the civic body, TMC has 125, CPI(M)-led Left Front 12, BJP five and Congress two. The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies across West Bengal are likely to be held in mid-April..

