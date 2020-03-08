Bhudevi from Telangana to get 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' for helping women in tribal areas

Padala Bhudevi from Telangana will receive the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' from the President Ram Nath Kovind on the International Women's Day, for helping women in tribal areas develop entrepreneurship. Bhudevi has been a role model for women farmers and rural women entrepreneurs. She has been working for the development of tribal women, widows, Podu lands through a community-based organization- CAVS (Chinnai Adhivasi Vikas Society), established by her father, in 1996.

She is the Director of Manyam Grains Pvt Ltd and Manyadeepika Farmers Producer Company Ltd. Her active involvement has also been towards spreading awareness on improving mother and child nutritional health, with assistance from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). Despite being forcefully married at the age of 11 years, facing mental and physical torture from husband and in-laws, Bhudevi has come a long way, single-handedly raising three daughters and successfully motivating women to participate in agri-entrepreneurial activities.

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

