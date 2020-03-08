Women are pillars of society: Mamata

Asserting that her government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that they are the pillars of the society. Recalling the state's welfare schemes such as 'Kanyashree' and 'Rupashree', Banerjee greeted women across the globe on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

"Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pride. On #IWD2020 let me congratulate all my mothers and sisters around the world," she tweeted. "From Kanyashree to Rupashree, our Govt in #Bangla is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women. Our Govt in #Bangla is financially empowering rural women through self- help groups," Banerjee added.

She said the Swasthya Sathi health insurance cards are also issued in the name of women, recognising them as the head of the family. The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality..

