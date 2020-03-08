Give death penalty to those behind IB staffer's death in Delhi: UP BJP MLA
Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini has demanded capital punishment to those found guilty behind the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in Delhi last month
Speaking to media in Khatauli town on Saturday evening, the UP legislator said strict action should be taken against the guilty and also supported the statement made by fellow BJP MLA Sangeet Som that the "killers should be shot dead on the road"
Few days ago, the Sardhana MLA had said in Muzaffarnagar after a court hearing that those behind the IB official's death should be shot dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikram Saini
- Khatauli
- Intelligence Bureau
- BJP
- Delhi
- Sangeet Som
- Muzaffarnagar
ALSO READ
Remember what happened in Gujarat: BJP MLC to Pathan
Did 10 Janpath allow Manmohan Singh to establish the kind of rapport that PM Narendra Modi has with international leaders, asks BJP.
'Bihar has Modi's blessings': Nadda's reach out message for BJP workers
Trump's visit is a meeting of world's largest and oldest democracies. Why can't Congress celebrate this moment?: BJP DIVDIV
Why is Cong unhappy when country's stature is being raised globally, asks BJP