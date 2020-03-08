Give death penalty to those behind IB staffer's death in Delhi: UP BJP MLA

Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini has demanded capital punishment to those found guilty behind the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in Delhi last month

Speaking to media in Khatauli town on Saturday evening, the UP legislator said strict action should be taken against the guilty and also supported the statement made by fellow BJP MLA Sangeet Som that the "killers should be shot dead on the road"

Few days ago, the Sardhana MLA had said in Muzaffarnagar after a court hearing that those behind the IB official's death should be shot dead.

