Prime accused in Pranay Perumalla honour killing commits suicide

The prime accused in the Pranay Perumalla honour killing case, Maruthi Rao, on Sunday allegedly committed suicide in Arya Vysya Bhavan in Hyderabad, the police said. According to the police, the main accused in the contract killing of Perumalla, was allegedly found dead in Arya Vysya Bhavan in Khairatabad in Saifabad police station limits.

Saifabad Deputy Commissioner of Police speaking over the phone to ANI said, "Maruti Rao was found dead in the morning. He has committed suicide, the case has not yet registered. Further investigation underway." Rao was an accused in the murder which had taken place on September 14, 2018, by allegedly paying Rs 1 crore to a contract killer in September 2018 to murder Pranay.

Pranay was married to his daughter Amrutha. The police said that Rao was opposed to the inter-caste marriage. Meanwhile, his daughter said, "We have no clarity yet, my father might have committed suicide due to regret after they killed Pranay. I never spoke to him nor saw him after that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.