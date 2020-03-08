Punjab, Haryana CMs extend greetings on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar extended their greetings and laid stress upon women empowerment. Singh said his government is committed to women empowerment, safety and has taken many landmark decisions in this regard.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar said the dream of building a united, bright India is not possible without empowering women. "Salute to all women on #Womens Day," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

"My Government is committed to women empowerment and safety and has taken many landmark decisions including 50 per cent reservation in state local bodies & PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institutions), 50 per cent concession in state buses, and free dropping facility at night," Singh said in his tweet. Extending his greetings, Khattar posted on Twitter, "She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is You.” "The dream of building a united, bright India is not possible without women empowerment. May you always prosper and stand firm in the course of life!," Khattar added in his tweet.

Khattar also shared success stories of a few women from Haryana including Sonu Bala, who helps villagers facilitate access to government services through the digital seva portal, and Archana, who is Karnal's first woman bus driver..

