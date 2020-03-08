Five killed, four injured as gas tanker collides with MUV in Haryana's Sirsa
Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker collided with a multi-utility vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday morning, police said. The victims were traveling in the MUV when the accident took place near Panihari village, a police official from the Sirsa Sadar police station said over the phone.
He said the victims belonged to Budhlada in Punjab's Mansa and were going to attend a "satsang" at the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. The injured had been hospitalized, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sirsa district
- Haryana
- Dera Sacha Sauda
- Punjab
- Budhlada
ALSO READ
Haryana to honour Anganwadi workers
BJP trying to divest Brahmins of their ownership to donated land in Haryana: Cong
Hooda, Selja claim Haryana's new excise policy will encourage addiction
Cases of crime against women, murder grew in Haryana in 2019: State govt
Haryana session: Cong takes dig at excise policy, raises drug addiction issue