Five killed, four injured as gas tanker collides with MUV in Haryana's Sirsa

Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker collided with a multi-utility vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday morning, police said. The victims were traveling in the MUV when the accident took place near Panihari village, a police official from the Sirsa Sadar police station said over the phone.

He said the victims belonged to Budhlada in Punjab's Mansa and were going to attend a "satsang" at the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. The injured had been hospitalized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.