New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL27 JK-BUKHARI-LD PARTY Ex-J&K minister Altaf Bukhari floats new political outfit JK Apni Party Srinagar: A new regional political outfit JK Apni Party (JKAP) was formed on Sunday by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari along with 30 political leaders from various state and national parties, with an aim to pitch for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and ensure domicile rights in education and jobs. .

DES6 UP-YAMUNA-POLLUTION On SC directive, NEERI team collects water samples from Yamuna river in Mathura Mathura (UP): Officials of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) collected water samples from Yamuna river here on directions from the Supreme Court regarding overflowing drains in the Taj Trapezium Zone, an activist said. . DES16 RJ-BSP-BJP BJP challenges merger of BSP legislative party with Congress in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Opposition BJP has challenged the merger of the BSP legislative party with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. .

DES18 HR-LD ACCIDENT Five killed, four injured as gas tanker collides with MUV in Haryana's Sirsa Chandigarh: Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker collided with a multi-utility vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday morning, police said. . DES4 PB-ROOF-COLLAPSE Four of family dead as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Sangrur Chandigarh: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed when the roof of their house caved in following heavy rains in a residential area in Sunam town of Punjab's Sangrur district, a police official said on Sunday. .

DES15 WOMENS DAY-AMARINDER-KHATTAR Punjab, Haryana CMs extend greetings on International Women's Day Chandigarh: On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar extended their greetings and laid stress upon women empowerment.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

