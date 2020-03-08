Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 17:39 IST
Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Kejriwal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far and one case is still under investigation.

The chief minister said that 168 isolation beds have been set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients. He appealed to the people in Delhi that if anybody from their neighbourhood had returned from foreign countries in the past 14 days, they should inform the government. The chief minister, who chaired a state task force on Sunday, said the government was fully prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus, adding that people do not need to panic.

"An order has been issued to disinfect DTC, cluster buses, Delhi Metro and hospitals every day," he said. "Three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far. One case is still under under investigation. I want to tell this to everyone that the Delhi government is worried about it but we are fully prepared to tackle it. There is no need to panic and we need everyone's cooperation," he said.

After examining the three cases, it was learnt that the first infected person came in contact with 105 people, second came in contact with 168 in the last 14 days while the third person came in contact with 64 people, he said. "All those who came in contact with them are being isolated and their samples are being collected and checked for symptoms," he added. Healthy people need not wear mask and there is no need to stock up masks at your homes either, he said. He also urged people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water. All passengers at the airport are being screened. Forty doctors of Delhi Government hospitals are deployed at the airports for the purpose. All those passengers who undergo thermal screenings at the airport once they go home, especially those from Delhi, are being kept under watch for 14 days to check for symptoms. "1,40,603 passengers have been screened at the airports so far and have been put on surveillance," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to employers to give paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected. The chief minister said that now 25 hospitals have the facilities where one can submit the samples. Out of the 25 hospitals, six are private hospitals while others are those of the Delhi Government. "We are making separate facilities for collection of samples and treatment in these hospitals so that if any patient arrives there, they don't come in contact with others," he said.

Conveying his greetings for Holi, Kejriwal urged people of Delhi to avoid going to crowded areas and save themselves from coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kerala govt warns of stern action against those

Taking a serious view of three fresh coronavirus patients not disclosing their Italy visit, the Kerala government on Sunday warned of strict action, including prosecution, against those hiding such travel to affected countries and symptoms ...

Yes Bank crisis: CBI begins probe, say sources

The CBI has begun a probe into the Yes Bank affairs as officials started collecting documents in the matter, sources said on Sunday. According to them, the officials have refused to offer comments on the development as the probe agency want...

Net office space leasing may fall up to 14 pc in 2020 on lower supply: JLL India

Net leasing of office space could decline by up to 14 per cent this year to over 40 million sq ft across seven major cities on estimated fall in supply, according to global property consultant JLL. During 2019, the net office space leasing ...

Guj: Four booked under OSA for spying at IAF station in Kutch

Four persons have been booked under the Official Secrets Act OSA for spying after they allegedly clicked photos of a radar at the Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarats Kutch district bordering Pakistan, police said on Sunday. The four person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020