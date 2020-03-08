Nitish extends International Women's Day greetings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday greeted women on the International Women's Day and rejoiced at two female achievers from the state being conferred with the "Nari Shakti" award by President Ramnath Kovind. Kumar paid tributes to women's contribution in the progress of the country and the state and asserted his government's commitment to their empowerment.

"The women occupy an important place in the journey of the country and the state towards progress. Women's empowerment is an integral part of the state government's policies. Heartiest congratulations and good wishes to all women on the occasion of International Women's Day," he tweeted. Later, in a message, the chief minister expressed delight over two women from Bihar - the country's first fighter pilot Bhawanna Kanth and acclaimed agriculturist Bina Devi,- figuring among the recipients of "Nari Shakti" award.

Kumar applauded Bina Devi, who hails from Munger district, for giving a boost to the cultivation of mushroom and inspiring "hundreds of women" to take up organic farming and become economically self-reliant. He also expressed "pride" over the accomplishment of Kanth, who has her roots in Darbhanga and became the first woman fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force in June, 2016.

Several steps were taken by the government bodies in the state on the day to acknowledge the rise of woman power in a state that has traditionally been defined by patriarchy. The East Central Railway handed over running of trains and functioning of stations at many places to an all-women staff and crew for the day, chief public relations officer Rajesh Kumar said.

Environment and Forest department's principal secretary Dipak Kumar Singh said "entry of women to all parks in the state under the control of it shall be free for the day". They can also bring in their children without being charged for any ticket, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

