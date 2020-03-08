Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC reserves order on posters of anti-CAA protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 18:41 IST
Allahabad HC reserves order on posters of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday reserved its order on a matter related to the state government's move to put up posters of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha said the order will be delivered at 2 pm on Monday. Posters had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said

In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices. Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

German SPD calls for subsidies to help virus-hit industries

The head of Germanys Social Democrats called on Sunday for more support for firms forced to cut output because of the coronavirus epidemic, ahead of a policy meeting with the other parties in Chancellor Angela Merkels government. Concern is...

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rises to three - health authorities

Two more people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands have died, taking the total number of fatalities to three, Dutch health officials said on Sunday.The National Institute for Public Health said the deceased were two men, aged ...

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for US President

Indian-origin California Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed Joe Biden for president, asserting that there is no one better prepared than him to steer America through turbulent times and she would do everything in her power to help ele...

DAE should adopt home-grown 700 MW heavy water reactors: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has said the Indo-US nuclear deal has not yet resulted in any new power projects with foreign assistance and that the Department of Atomic Energy DAE should, for now, adopt home-grown 700 MW heavy water reactors for it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020