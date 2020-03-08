Allahabad HC reserves order on posters of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday reserved its order on a matter related to the state government's move to put up posters of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha said the order will be delivered at 2 pm on Monday. Posters had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said

In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices. Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters.

