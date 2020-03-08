J&K: Lt Guv Murmu extends Holi greetings

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday greeted people ahead of Holi, the festival of colours

In his message, Murmu observed that the celebration of festivals, a valuable part of the rich cultural heritage, strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and amity. He expressed hope that Holi, which heralds the advent of spring, will spread happiness and joy all around and promote communal harmony. Wishing a happy Holi to the people, Murmu prayed for their well-being, prosperity and peace

Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.