Ram Lalla to be shifted to bullet proof temple in Ayodhya, devotees to be allowed to go closer

Come March 25, the devotees of Lord Rama going to seek his blessings in Ayodhya will now be able to see the Ram Lalla idol from a closer distance as the same is being shifted to a new place with a bulletproof enclosure near the existing makeshift temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Kumar Bansal said here on Sunday.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Kumar Bansal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Come March 25, the devotees of Lord Rama going to seek his blessings in Ayodhya will now be able to see the Ram Lalla idol from a closer distance as the same is being shifted to a new place with a bulletproof enclosure near the existing makeshift temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Kumar Bansal said here on Sunday. At present, the devotees can do the 'darshan' from a distance of 52 feet. Now they would be able to see Ram Lalla from just 26 feet away, Bansal said.

"The security would be tight, X-ray scanning machines will be installed, cloak room facilities will also be available, special arrangements will be made for elderly pilgrims. The distance of diety from the devotees will be reduced from 52 to 26 feet," Bansal told ANI. "Now Lord Rama will be seated at the new place from March 25 at Ram Janmabhoomi. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is building a new structure near the Manas temple in the Ram Janmabhoomi area. The structure which will be completely bulletproof and bulletproof glasses will also be installed around the diety," he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has informed that the date for the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram Temple will be announced after April 2. Ram Navami is being observed on April 2 this year. There is a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the bhoomi poojan. Trust's chairman Nripendra Misra, along with engineers, toured Ayodhya on Sunday and he is expected to apprise the Prime Minister about the details.

The engineers are expected to submit a technical report containing their findings on the temple site to the Trust on March 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

