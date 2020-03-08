New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. . DEL52 JK-BUKHARI-3RDLD PARTY Ex-PDP leader Altaf Bukhari floats new political outfit, vows to work to restore J&K's statehood Srinagar: Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Sunday launched the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here as he vowed to work towards restoring J&K's statehood and ensure domicile rights of people in jobs and education, while saying demoting the state to a Union Territory was "unpleasant and bitter". DEL40 JK-DELIMITATION-REAX NC for impartial delimitation process, NPP seeks more seats for Jammu region Jammu: Two days after the Centre set up a Delimitation Commission to fix boundaries of the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in J&K, the National Conference on Sunday said the exercise should be conducted impartially, while the National Panthers Party advocated for more seats in Jammu region. .

DEL56 JK-FIRING Pak fires on Indian posts along the LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistani army fired on forward Indian posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, a defence spokesman said. . LGD1 UP-HC-LD CAA POSTERS Anti-CAA protests: HC objects to putting up of roadside banners, state govt says it is 'deterrent' action Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Sunday termed as "highly unjust" the putting up of roadside banners with photographs and information of people asked to pay compensation for damage to property during anti-CAA protests, and hoped that they will be removed, but the Uttar Pradesh government asserted that it was a "deterrent" action and the court should not interfere in such a matter. .

DES6 UP-YAMUNA-POLLUTION On SC directive, NEERI team collects water samples from Yamuna river in Mathura Mathura (UP): Officials of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) collected water samples from Yamuna river here on directions from the Supreme Court regarding overflowing drains in the Taj Trapezium Zone, an activist said. . DEL48 CORONAVIRUS-RJ-SITUATION Condition of corona-positive Italian couple improving: Official Jaipur: The condition of a coronavirus-hit Italian couple admitted here at SMS Hospital for treatment is improving, a senior official said on Sunday. .

DEL53 RJ-MEN-BURNT Four doused with petrol and set afire by eight others in Bikaner: SP Bikaner, Mar 8 (PTI) In a horrific incident, four persons were doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Nokha near here by a bunch of miscreants with two of the victims suffering severe burns and one battling for life, said police. . DES40 PB-HOLA MOHALLA Three-day Hola Mohalla begins at Punjab's Anandpur Sahib Rupnagar (Pb): The three-day Hola Mohalla began with religious fervour at Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, 30 kilometres from here. .

DES25 HR-RALLY-NADDA Nadda slams UPA over scams in defence purchases Sirsa (Har): BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday lashed out at the previous UPA government, accusing it of corruption in the purchase of defence equipment. . DES39 HR-HOODA BJP-JJP govt has failed to protect the interest of farmers: Hooda Kaithal (Har): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that the JJP-BJP government has "failed" farmers and asked it to give full compensation and waive debt of those whose crops were damaged by the recent rainfall and hailstorm.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.