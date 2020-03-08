Intl Women's Day: Guj CM raises Shah Bano case, triple talaq,

On International Women's Day on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the Shah Bano case was an example of politics of appeasement, while the ban on the practice of triple talaq was women's empowerment in the true sense. In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Rupani said Hindu tradition always celebrated women and put them before men, but limitations were placed on them centuries ago for their protection following an Islamic invasion.

"Many of you may not know that in 1919, Sardar Patel passed a bill in Ahmedabad municipality that paved the way for women to become public representatives, contest elections. This was women empowerment in the true sense. On the other hand, whatever happened in the Shah Bano case was pure appeasement. Votebank politics is a curse for India," he said.

In 1985, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Shah Bano, who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the then Congress government under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi overturned the judgement through an Act. "Jhansi Ki Rani and Ahilyabai Holkar are inspirations for us. Even Lord Shiva is incomplete without Shakti in Hindu tradition. There is life, energy, when Shiv and Shakti are together," he said.

"But after the Islamic attack on this culture, which respected women more than men for centuries, protection of women became vital, due to which many limitations were placed on them. International Women's Day becomes relevant to highlight the culture that respects women," Rupani added. He said the BJP government in the state had, over the last two decades, received the support and trust of women.

He said his government had taken several steps for women's empowerment, like 50 per cent reservation in local body elections, 181 Abhyam helpline, women adalats etc. "Even the Union government banned triple talaq to help Muslim mothers and sisters. This is women's empowerment in the true sense," he said.

He said the construction of toilets, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat and such schemes have empowered women. Rupani said his government was committed to their empowerment, adding that "women have first right on all the resources of the state government"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.