If there is will then anything can be achieved, shares Veena Devi on PM's twitter handle

If there is a will then everything can be achieved, said Veena Devi, a farmer from Bihar's Munger who shared her journey and knowledge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account on Sunday.

Mushroom grower Veena Devi from Munger, Bihar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

If there is a will then everything can be achieved, said Veena Devi, a farmer from Bihar's Munger who shared her journey and knowledge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account on Sunday. Introducing herself on twitter, Veena said, "My real identity began with cultivating one kilogram of mushrooms under my cot."

"It was the lack of space in my home that inspired me to grow mushrooms under my cot in 2013," she said. Growing mushrooms not only helped Veena earn her livelihood but it also gave her self-confidence and "a new life by increasing my confidence".

After being elected the sarpanch of her village, Veena began a new journey of teaching the women of 20 villages in Munger the art of growing mushrooms in their houses. "I taught women the low-cost technique of growing mushrooms under their cots," she said.

Stating that the women need their will to do something and then they can achieve anything, she said, "The women in Munger are now farming at home and also selling the produce in the haat. Now, these women are an example to the whole country." Veena further said, "Today women are not far behind in any field. If a woman is determined on something, then she can start her journey from her room."

"Farming has given me respect and I became a sarpanch. I always tell women that they need to step outside of their homes, do what you can do and then see how good it feels," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

