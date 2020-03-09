Kidnapped man rescued from militants in Assam's Hailakandi

A man kidnapped by a breakaway armed group of suspected Bru Revolutiory Army Union (BRAU) was rescued and seven militants arrested on Sunday from the remote Bagcherra-Riflemara area in Assam's Hailakandi district, a police official said. Raju Mishra, hailing from Ramnathpur village, was kidnapped on March 2 by the armed BRAU militant group, now under ceasefire, from close to Assam-Mizoram border area under the Ramnathpur police station's jurisdiction, the official said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, District Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said. Mishra has been safely rescued by the district police from the BRAU militant outfit at remote Bagcherra-Riflemara area, under Ramnathpur police station, close to the inter-state border after continued combing operations in the deep jungles, Nath said. He said seven militants have been arrested and produced in the court in connection with the kidnapping case..

