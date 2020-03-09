Goa: Three teenaged boys killed as car plunges into ravine

Three teenaged boys were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in South Goa district on Sunday evening, police said. The mishap took place at Verna village, located around 25 km from here, police inspector Sagar Ekoskar told reporters.

All the three car occupants fell out of the vehicle, which was completely damaged in the accident, he said. The exact cause of the mishap and who was at the wheel was not yet ascertained as the accident took place at an isolated spot and there was no eye-witness, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rowan Xavier Sequeira (14), Ethan Ivan Fernandes (15) and Joshua William Barretto (15). The bodies were sent for postmortem to the state-run Hospicio Hospital in Margao town, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

