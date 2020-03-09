Delhi violence: Man arrested for hatching conspiracy to incite communal riots

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said. The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.