Headless body of woman found in UP village

The headless body of a woman was found in Arhgarha village here on Monday, police said

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said, "The headless body of a Muslim woman was found in Arhgarha village under Rupaidiha Police Station in an agriculture field of Arhar." "She was wearing a burqa and green coloured salwar. The woman's head is missing," he added

Mishra said a team has been formed to ascertain the identity of the of the deceased.

