Constable held for smuggling wine

A constable was arrested for allegedly smuggling wine and seized three cartons of it during checking in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday

A team of the excise department intercepted Sani Chaudhary at the Yamuna bridge checkpoint on the state's border with Haryana in Kairana area on Sunday. They seized the wine that was being smuggled from Haryana, according to an officer

The constable, who is posted at a police station in Jhinjhana, has been arrested and a case registered, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.